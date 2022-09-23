Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wrapped LEO Coin Profile
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
