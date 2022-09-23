Wrapped NXM Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $43.19 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $14.77 or 0.00076982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 2,924,303 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

