xxxNifty Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39,724.00 (NSFW)

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. xxxNifty has a market cap of $39,724.00 and approximately $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xxxNifty has traded down 99.1% against the US dollar. One xxxNifty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xxxNifty Profile

xxxNifty launched on May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. xxxNifty’s official website is xxxnifty.com. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xxxNifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xxxNifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xxxNifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

