YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,608.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $27.21 or 0.00142376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $108,468.66 and approximately $110,608.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
