YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.