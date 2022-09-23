YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIG stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

