YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.