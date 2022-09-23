YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.
ABT opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $142.60.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
