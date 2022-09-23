YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.