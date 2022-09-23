Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Z Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.02.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Z (YAHOY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.