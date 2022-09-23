Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Z alerts:

Z Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Z had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.