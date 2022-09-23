Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $65.82 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $55.52 or 0.00294892 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $713.39 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,849,185 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

