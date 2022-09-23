ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $24,901.23 and $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00623732 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00134509 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.01819531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.