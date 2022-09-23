ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0000

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $22,029.57 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

