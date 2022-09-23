Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $20.76 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,210 shares of company stock worth $1,268,834 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

