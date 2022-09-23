Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.65

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 13381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.
Zillow Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
