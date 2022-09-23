Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.65

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 13381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

