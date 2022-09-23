Zoo Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4,892,511.00 Billion (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $4,892,511.00 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token’s launch date was May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Zoo Token’s official website is zootoken.io. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/ZOOToken. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

