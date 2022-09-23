Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,469. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

