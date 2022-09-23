Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $19.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 236,310 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.