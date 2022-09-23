Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.00 and traded as low as $43.03. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 81,571 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

