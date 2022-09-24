524,170 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,047,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,575,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $56.83.

