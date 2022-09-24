73,632 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I comprises about 0.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $423,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

