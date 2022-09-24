8,106 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,510.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 462,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

