AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 120

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 135 to SEK 120 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

