Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,409. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

