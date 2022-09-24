Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 2,843,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

