Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. 1,479,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,656. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

