Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

