Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,072 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 27,448,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

