Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 21,817 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,611. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

