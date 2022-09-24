Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 16,886,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

