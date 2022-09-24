abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.30

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.30 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 881309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.51. The company has a market capitalization of £348.29 million and a P/E ratio of 650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

(Get Rating)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.