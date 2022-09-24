abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.30

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.30 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 881309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80 ($1.18).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 8.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.51. The company has a market capitalization of £348.29 million and a P/E ratio of 650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.
abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.
See Also
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.