Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.54

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPYGet Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $20.55. Absa Group shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 264 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

