Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $337.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.80.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.44.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.