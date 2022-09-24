Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture updated its FY23 guidance to $11.09-11.41 EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day moving average of $299.44. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.