Actinium (ACM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71.00

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $181,002.99 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,484,225 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

