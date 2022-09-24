ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADCT stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

