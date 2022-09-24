Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.8 %

ACET stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,292 shares of company stock worth $1,534,604. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,740,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

