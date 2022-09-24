Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $284.56. 4,739,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.05 and a 200 day moving average of $402.62. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.06 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.