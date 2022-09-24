Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,099,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 87,689,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,812,264. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

