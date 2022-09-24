Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,164 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,416. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $206.40 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

