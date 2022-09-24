Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $69.13 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

