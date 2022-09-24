Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $2,607,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $14,383,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,589,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.