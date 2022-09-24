Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,145. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

