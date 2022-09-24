Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 224,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,061,941 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Aegon Stock Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

