Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

