Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0391 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Aion has a market cap of $19.94 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00322475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00075929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00050172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,466,156 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.