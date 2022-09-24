Akash Network Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00093884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00073265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,331,038 coins and its circulating supply is 171,427,656 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.