Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.31

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and traded as low as $32.14. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 21,535 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

