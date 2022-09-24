Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis’ genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

