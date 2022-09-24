Akropolis Delphi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,548.00 (ADEL)

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a market cap of $107,539.00 and $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Profile

Akropolis Delphi was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis Delphi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis Delphi using one of the exchanges listed above.

